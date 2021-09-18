When you come up against your old side, it’s a given that a win is even more desirable than usual.

David Moyes faces Manchester United again this weekend, and has the opportunity to earn three points against the Red Devils for the first time since being sacked by them.

It’s a tall order for his West Ham side who are missing Michail Antonio, a striker that’s been in great form of late.

Antonio will surely be rueing his red card at Southampton which ruled him out of Sunday’s encounter.

However, that isn’t the only piece of bad news that Moyes has to deal with.

“In terms of team news, Said Benrahma got a knock on his knee when he came on against Dinamo Zagreb, but apart from that the squad are mostly fully available,” he told West Ham’s official website.

Given that Benrahma has shown himself to be one of the Hammers’ most creative players, it’s a big blow for the hosts.

Both sides are unbeaten so far this season, and West Ham are certainly not the pushovers that they once were.

Moyes does need to get the monkey off of his back when it comes to beating top six sides, however.

When better to do that than against a Man United side still buoyant from Cristiano Ronaldo’s epic second debut.