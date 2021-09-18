It was surely only a matter of time before the Premier League big boys began circling around West Ham and England star, Declan Rice.

At just 22 years of age, Rice has established himself as the east Londoner’s best player, and a trusted member of Gareth Southgate’s national team set-up.

Although the Hammers have improved greatly under David Moyes over the last 18 months or so, the fact remains that West Ham, unless they’re taken over by a consortium or an individual with money to spend, will never be able to compete with the likes of Manchester United.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that the Independent are reporting that a move to Old Trafford is a ‘near certainty’ for Rice next summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building a fabulous squad, and the Red Devils don’t appear to be far away from challenging for the top prizes once more.

With Rice in situ, they could finally get over the line in the Premier League. He is that good.

West Ham wouldn’t entertain bids of lower than £100m this summer, which is, ultimately, what scuppered any move.

The Hammers can’t be in any doubt that the future of their captain is elsewhere, and unless they can offer him Champions League football by season’s end, or some serious squad investment to prove their ambitions, it’s an easy decision for Rice to make.