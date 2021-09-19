Ben White thanks one Arsenal player for saving him against Burnley

Arsenal defender Ben White has thanked goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for getting him out of trouble in yesterday’s win over Burnley.

The Gunners ground out a hard-fought victory at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday, with Martin Odegaard hitting a superb winning goal from a free-kick.

After that, Arsenal had some defending to do, and White had one moment where he let his standards slip a little, with a poor pass nearly costing the team a goal.

Luckily, Ramsdale was there to save White, with the former Sheffield United goalkeeper performing well in his brief time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

Arsenal made an awful start to the season when Bernd Leno was between the sticks, but Ramsdale is yet to concede a goal since being given a chance by manager Mikel Arteta.

White thanked Ramsdale for his role in helping Arsenal keep a clean sheet against Burnley, and also spoke in general about the importance of being able to keep teams out like this.

“I think clean sheets are really important. If you get that, you’ve got a good chance of winning. We’ve got the quality up front so if we’re keeping a clean sheet, we’re always going to win a game,” White told Arsenal.com after the game.

“It was a tough one, my heart skipped a beat for a second. It was really, really dry out there today and my pass back didn’t get there at all. Luckily Aaron came to save me.”