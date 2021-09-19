Video: Arsenal fans letting the side down again as they clash with Burnley counterparts at full-time

It should’ve been a day of celebration for the Arsenal supporters that had travelled north to watch their team take on Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Gunners notched only their second win of the campaign, courtesy of a fine free-kick from Martin Odegaard.

It’s a result which will surely have taken some of the pressure off of Mikel Arteta’s shoulders.

MORE: Liverpool written off

However, after full-time, the Gunners fans let the side down after engaging in fighting with Burnley supporters in the away end.

Pathetic.