It was a hugely professional performance from Arsenal up at Burnley on Saturday, and the win, courtesy of a stunning Martin Odegaard free-kick, was undoubtedly a relief for Mikel Arteta and his staff.

Two wins from their last two games has taken a little of the pressure off, however, with much bigger challenges ahead, after the fixture against Man United at the end of November is probably a better time to judge just how well this Gunners team are going to fare across the 2021/22 campaign.

Lest Arsenal fans forget that the team have still only scored two goals in their opening five games.

Therein lies the real problem for the Spaniard as his side prepare to face Tottenham in their next league fixture, and the likes of Leicester, Liverpool, Man United and others in the next nine weeks.

Things are certainly more positive than they were a couple of weeks ago, however, the supporters will be quick to turn again if those two wins are built upon quickly.

This can’t end up being a mini-revival. It has to be the start of a run to put Arsenal back where they belong in the upper echelons of the Premier League.