It was a weekend to remember for Aston Villa’s 24-year-old star, Matty Cash, after the right-back scored a blistering first goal of his career against Everton.

The strike set the hosts on their way to a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Toffees, to send them up to 10th in the table.

Cash’s marauding run into the box and strength in holding off his direct opponent gave him the opportunity to fire home, and he took the chance with aplomb.

Cue a manic celebration taking him half the length of the pitch, though it might not be the only thing he’s celebrating with news that Poland will make a fresh approach for him to play for the national team.

MORE: Liverpool written off

According to the Daily Mail, he qualifies to play for Poland on his mother’s side, and he would have more of a chance of forging an international career with them than he would with England.

That’s because the right-back has a number of players that are ahead of him in the Three Lions pecking order, and only a freakish set of injuries would see Gareth Southgate turn to Cash.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea could turn their attentions to Dutch defensive warhorse if Kounde deal can’t be completed Lionel Messi’s incredible PSG salary revealed including highly unusual yearly payment aspect Signing Erling Haaland wouldn’t mean the end of Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

If it hands the player a chance to represent Poland at World Cup 2022 should they qualify, that’s a real carrot for Cash to consider.

He’s unlikely to get the chance again, even though he would still only be 29 by the time World Cup 2026 comes around.

That’s because if he dillies and dallies now, the Polish Federation are hardly likely to be happy about being kept waiting. It’s now or never.