For Barcelona to come anywhere close to winning La Liga or any other title for that matter in 2021/22, Ronald Koeman needs his strikers to be on their game throughout the campaign.

Unfortunately for the Dutchman, even if his new trident are at their best, it’s still unlikely to be good enough.

Against Granada on Monday night, Koeman is expected to debut Memphis, Philippe Coutinho and Luuk de Jong as his front three.

With the greatest respect, that’s a far cry from the days of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Leo Messi.

Indeed, as Sport note, last season Messi managed a more than respectable total of 38 goals in all competitions.

That was precisely four more than the total output of Memphis (22 goals), Coutinho (3) and de Jong (9), and hints at the major problem that Koeman faces this season.

Even if all three manage to hit form at exactly the same time, Memphis aside, it’s a front three that just won’t score enough goals to fire the Catalans to glory.

The return of the likes of Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele can’t come soon enough, as Barca appear set for yet another season of transition.