Of all of the teams in Europe’s top five leagues, Barcelona’s situation appears to be one of the most precarious, with Covid-19 only partly to blame for the incredible financial mess that the Catalans find themselves in.

President, Joan Laporta, has had to make some really tough decisions in the short time he has had back in the hot-seat, not least having to allow Lionel Messi to move on.

Short-term pain perhaps is needed for the club to enjoy some long-term gain, and the reported plans that the club have will have every Barca fan excited.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by the Daily Mail, the Camp Nou outfit are aiming to secure Dani Olmo, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland next summer, in what would appear to be an incredible coup.

The only possible way that the club could be in a position to afford any of the trio, let alone all three, would be as a result of waving goodbye to the Argentinian and Antoine Griezmann.

There’s a long way to go before the players even get close to signing on the dotted line, though it seems a more positive narrative is on the horizon for Barca.