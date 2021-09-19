It’s still early days in the Premier League season, but Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side are already looking like an ominous proposition for the other 19 teams in the English top-flight.

Strong in attack, compact in midfield and miserly in defence, it’s no wonder that they have become one of the favourites for the title.

It’s often said that the best time to improve a squad is when they at their best, and that may go some way to explaining the Blues pursuit of Sevilla’s highly-rated defender, Jules Kounde, even if they were unsuccessful in the summer window.

The Andalusians held firm despite Chelsea’s overtures, and if the west Londoners decide to go in for him again in January, it will be interesting to note whether Sevilla can withstand the pressure once more.

Assuming that Chelsea don’t want to play cat and mouse for another entire window, one option that could interest them is Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman is reported to be happy in Italy, however, his agent, Mino Raiola, has really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

“Matthijs de Ligt is one of the best centre-backs in Europe,” he was quoted as saying to Tuttosport, cited by the Daily Express.

“He could leave Juventus at the end of the season. Transfer market sometimes works like this.”

The same age as Kounde, De Ligt arguably has the bigger profile and, perhaps, a better projection in terms of how far he can go in the game.

Certainly, he would be seen as more of a ‘John Terry’ type that Kounde, and that would clearly excite the Stamford Bridge faithful.