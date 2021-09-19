Chelsea fans seem to be really turning against Mason Mount, despite him normally being a big fan-favourite at Stamford Bridge.

The England international isn’t having the best of games today as Chelsea take on Tottenham in the Premier League, and many Blues fans now seem to be getting immensely frustrated with the 22-year-old.

It seems the main complaint from a number of Chelsea supporters is that Mount can’t pass the ball well enough in key attacking areas, with a lot of Thomas Tuchel’s side’s play breaking down in the final third…

Mount’s decision making has been so poor of late — Wahab? (@habby_ay) September 19, 2021

Havertz robbed again, Mount just can't pass a ball to save his life — Marvin – Chelsea F.C. (@marvinb123) September 19, 2021

Mount attacking mindset is so poor. — Gyamerah (@Its_Bengee) September 19, 2021

A few more Chelsea fans just generally seem to think Mount’s form has taken a dip, despite him being an important part of the club’s success in the Champions League last season.

Mount rose up through Chelsea’s academy before becoming a key player for the team under Frank Lampard, and he seemed to improve even more under Tuchel when he took over.

He could do with getting back to his best quickly though, because a lot of fans seem to be losing patience with him…

Mason mount really poor last few games — Yaw (@freshmer) September 19, 2021

I’m just going to be 100% honest, Havertz and Mount both have really good potential but I think it’s time we give Werner an opportunity, one thing that Werner was good at last season was giving assists in 2v1, 3v2, 3v3 situations etc. — Pys (@CFCPys) September 19, 2021

Mount has been shocking all season can’t play single pass forward — cfc-frenzy (@legoat4x) September 19, 2021

Mount n Havertz make my eyes hurt. One can’t pass the ball, the other isn’t even on the field ????? — FoRTunE teLLer (@mo_magnus_) September 19, 2021

Mount takes too long to pass to Lukaku. It’s almost as if he doesn’t want to pass to Lukaku. ?? — Cleopatra N Nketiah (@radjoa) September 19, 2021

Havertz and Mount off Werner and Ziyech on please — Nico¹? (@CFCNicoo) September 19, 2021

Mason Mount has had a fantastic first half, for Tottenham — Charlie (@c_copseyy) September 19, 2021

What does Mason Mount do nowadays? Worse player on the pitch. — Chris K (@_ChrisKay) September 19, 2021

Chelsea have other attacking options, so if Mount doesn’t get a good run going soon, one imagines he could quite easily lose his place to any one of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner or Callum Hudson-Odoi.