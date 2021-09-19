“Can’t pass a ball to save his life” – These Chelsea fans losing patience with Blues favourite

Chelsea fans seem to be really turning against Mason Mount, despite him normally being a big fan-favourite at Stamford Bridge.

The England international isn’t having the best of games today as Chelsea take on Tottenham in the Premier League, and many Blues fans now seem to be getting immensely frustrated with the 22-year-old.

It seems the main complaint from a number of Chelsea supporters is that Mount can’t pass the ball well enough in key attacking areas, with a lot of Thomas Tuchel’s side’s play breaking down in the final third…

A few more Chelsea fans just generally seem to think Mount’s form has taken a dip, despite him being an important part of the club’s success in the Champions League last season.

Mount rose up through Chelsea’s academy before becoming a key player for the team under Frank Lampard, and he seemed to improve even more under Tuchel when he took over.

He could do with getting back to his best quickly though, because a lot of fans seem to be losing patience with him…

Chelsea have other attacking options, so if Mount doesn’t get a good run going soon, one imagines he could quite easily lose his place to any one of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner or Callum Hudson-Odoi.

