Never short of an engaging or inflammatory opinion or two, former Premier League striker, Stan Collymore, has gone to town on those who believe that clubs have to spend £200m-£300m to win the Premier League.

As an ex-Red, Collymore noted in a video with Empire of the Kop that he was more than happy with Liverpool’s transfer business this summer, despite the fact that Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards were very quiet in terms of bringing in new signings.

His ire was squarely directed on supporters that seem to feel their clubs must spend, spend, spend in every window.