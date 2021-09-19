David De Gea has opened up on his stoppage time save to claim all three points for Manchester United.

It was a dramatic win for United at the London Stadium thanks to two late incidents, one of which was a stunning winning goal for Jesse Lingard against his former loan club.

The other came six minutes later when West Ham were awarded a 95th minute penalty and the opportunity to take a point.

Reliable penalty taker Mark Noble was brought off the bench to take the penalty, but De Gea pulled off an excellent save.

It was a save that made all the difference for United, who move level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table, while it was also a message to De Gea’s critics given the Spaniard’s poor record of saving penalties.

And after the game, he told Sky Sports: “It was the last minute, I made the save. A massive three points for us. Going through my head was ‘save the ball’.