Video: David de Gea saves stoppage time West Ham penalty as Man Utd snatch three points

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was the hero against West Ham this afternoon as he saved a stoppage time penalty from Mark Noble.

The Red Devils had taken a late lead through substitute Jesse Lingard to go 2-1 up in the dying stages of the game, only for the Hammers to win a penalty right at the death.

Luckily for Man Utd, De Gea stepped up brilliantly with a fine save to ensure the result still went the visitors’ way.

You can see it below, with Noble failing to take this huge opportunity to grab an equaliser for David Moyes’ side…

save de Gea pic.twitter.com/Ax9TQZZ65L

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

United have seen some less convincing moments from De Gea in the last couple of years, with some fans questioning if the Spaniard is now past his best, but this was a moment of real quality at an important time.