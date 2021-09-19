England legend Jimmy Greaves passes away aged 81

Former England striker Jimmy Greaves has sadly died at the age of 81, it has been confirmed.

The legendary forward enjoyed a superb career playing for the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and AC Milan, and will be remembered for some stunning record-breaking goal stats.

Greaves is Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer, whilst also being the player with the most English top flight goals, with 357 in total.

He also won the World Cup with England in 1966, and managed a hugely impressive 44 goals in 57 appearances for his country.

Greaves also became well known and loved for his punditry work after his playing career ended, though his health notably deteriorated after suffering a stroke in 2012 and then another one in 2015, which left him unable to speak.

The footballing world is now in mourning as pundits, former players and fans pay tribute on social media.

It’s clear how highly regarded Greaves was in the game, and he’ll be sadly missed by everyone who loved football.

RIP Legend. Goals, Goals, Goals. A remarkable goal scorer ???? https://t.co/YP9vPOBQbx — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) September 19, 2021

RIP Jimmy Greaves ?? pic.twitter.com/GSAEa3H4dJ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 19, 2021