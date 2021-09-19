One has ruled the game for a decade and a half and the other is preparing to take over the mantle.

Cristiano Ronaldo has proved season after season that he has what it takes to remain at the pinnacle of world football for as long as he wishes, whilst Erling Haaland is a goalscoring machine the likes of which we’ve not seen for a long time in the modern game.

His numbers are frightening already, and if he continues in the same vain, he could break a number of scoring records.

It’s possible he’ll do so at Man United alongside the Portuguese too.

MORE: Liverpool written off

The Daily Express note that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will go back in for a player whom he coached at Molde with a view of pairing him with Ronaldo, despite the duo playing in much the same position.

In order to have them playing together, Solskjaer would undoubtedly have to consider a formational change, to perhaps a 3-5-2.

More Stories / Latest News Koeman prepared to sacrifice major Barcelona star against Granada despite missing six players through injury Ex-Real Madrid youth product draws comparisons of playing for a big club in Latin America to the Spanish giant Report: Wolves again to withhold ace from national team duty in October

This would allow for wing-backs to shuttle up and down either channel in order to supply the crosses to the pair, who would operate centrally.