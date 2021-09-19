Former Manchester United player Rafael da Silva has joked about his former teammate’s human nature after Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal in three games this season.

Rafael, who made 170 appearances for the club between 2008 and 2015 and won three Premier League titles at United, joked about the Portuguese forward’s goalscoring on Twitter following Ronaldo’s equalizer against West Ham.

This guy is not human ???? — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) September 19, 2021

Ronaldo left Old Trafford in 2009 for a then world-record transfer fee of £80m and enjoyed great success overseas at Real Madrid and Juventus, including winning four Champions League titles, four league titles and four more Ballon d’Or awards before returning as a deadline day signing this summer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Since leaving Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal, Rafael has played for Lyon, Istanbul Basaksehir and has now joined Brazilian club Botafogo, whom he and his brother Fabio supported when they were younger.

Man United fans will be hoping Ronaldo’s form can continue to help fire them towards lifting the Premier League and Champions League.