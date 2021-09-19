Ex-Real Madrid youth product draws comparisons of playing for a big club in Latin America to the Spanish giant

Álvaro Fidalgo came up through the youth system at Real Madrid and saw he’s familiar with the demands that come with playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The 24-year-old would leave Spain for Club América, the biggest team in Mexico and Latin America. The midfielder reflected when talking to the media where AS relayed his comments regarding the demand both clubs face since each game they play must be won.

“The most important thing that I think that Real Madrid gives you is that every day you have to fight for a position,” Fidalgo said.

“At the end of the year, you go through a cut, and that makes you have, since childhood, a level of competition to the maximum in training. In everything, it is an obligation to win in each game, and in that, it is similar to America, whether it be a friendly, it does not matter, you have to win.”

When the midfielder arrived at América, Fidalgo received criticisms that he faced intelligently. However, he indicated that they should be accepted since they make you grow in what you do. Although he didn’t feature for the senior team, Fidalgo understands that it’s the territory that comes with playing for a big club.

“You have to have personality and character to know that, obviously, criticism must be accepted. Criticism cannot be taken the wrong way because everyone thinks differently,” Fidalgo said.

“You understand that you get to play America, and from there, you understand that it is a big club. The opportunity came to me; I was prepared for it.”

Fidalgo’s América is in first place atop the Liga MX table, and they’ll feature in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League with the winner earning a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.