Jamie O’Hara has taken to Twitter to express his thoughts on Tottenham’s display against London rivals Chelsea.

Spurs were beaten 3-0 at home in a poor display by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, and it seems O’Hara was far from impressed as he told his followers to expect some ranting tomorrow.

O’Hara, previewing his morning radio show, said: “I’m gonna find it hard not to hammer a few players.”

But it was his comments on striker Harry Kane and his quiet performance that were the most alarming.

O’Hara, who made 34 appearances for Spurs between 2005 and 2011, said: “Harry Kane looks like he don’t want to be there.”

I’ll be on @talkSPORT in the morning and I’m gonna find it hard not to hammer a few players, desire to put your body on the line to keep the ball out the net just isn’t there, waiting to get beat, and Harry Kane looks like he don’t want to be there ????? #spurs #TOTCHE — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) September 19, 2021

It was well reported this summer by numerous outlets such as the Telegraph that Harry Kane wanted to leave Tottenham for a better chance at winning trophies.

But any potential transfer broke down, with Spurs reluctant to see their star striker leave for anything less than a Premier League transfer record fee.

Kane was also reportedly absent from training earlier in the summer in order to help him force a move through, according to football.london and others, so it might be that he’s still struggling to put the saga out of his mind after his poor start to this season.

Kane has a phenomenal goalscoring record for both club and country, having scored 223 times in 342 appearances for Spurs, including 166 in the Premier League, and scoring 41 goals in 64 international caps for England.

However, Kane has struggled to find the back of the net this season, scoring just twice in European Conference League qualifiers.