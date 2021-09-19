Former Tottenham ace makes worrying claim about Spurs star’s performance vs Chelsea

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Jamie O’Hara has taken to Twitter to express his thoughts on Tottenham’s display against London rivals Chelsea.

Spurs were beaten 3-0 at home in a poor display by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, and it seems O’Hara was far from impressed as he told his followers to expect some ranting tomorrow.

O’Hara, previewing his morning radio show, said: “I’m gonna find it hard not to hammer a few players.”

But it was his comments on striker Harry Kane and his quiet performance that were the most alarming.

O’Hara, who made 34 appearances for Spurs between 2005 and 2011, said: “Harry Kane looks like he don’t want to be there.”

It was well reported this summer by numerous outlets such as the Telegraph that Harry Kane wanted to leave Tottenham for a better chance at winning trophies.

But any potential transfer broke down, with Spurs reluctant to see their star striker leave for anything less than a Premier League transfer record fee.

Kane was also reportedly absent from training earlier in the summer in order to help him force a move through, according to football.london and others, so it might be that he’s still struggling to put the saga out of his mind after his poor start to this season.

More Stories / Latest News
Thomas Tuchel admits there were stern words during half-time of Tottenham vs Chelsea
Ex-Man United star jokes Cristiano Ronaldo “is not human” after 4th goal in 3 games
Roy Keane issues verdict on Manchester United’s new attack after West Ham win

Kane has a phenomenal goalscoring record for both club and country, having scored 223 times in 342 appearances for Spurs, including 166 in the Premier League, and scoring 41 goals in 64 international caps for England.

However, Kane has struggled to find the back of the net this season, scoring just twice in European Conference League qualifiers.

More Stories Harry Kane Jamie O'Hara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.