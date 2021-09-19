Video: Man Utd target Erling Haaland scores 12th goal in last 10 games

Erling Haaland just cannot stop scoring right now, with the Norwegian starlet netting once again this afternoon.

Haaland headed home a cross to make it 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund against Union Berlin in their Bundesliga clash, making it 12 goals in his last ten games in all competitions for club and country.

The 21-year-old has been linked with Manchester United and other big clubs in recent times and it would be hugely exciting to see him in the Premier League.

Watch his latest strike below as he maintains his stunning form, with the youngster now on a run of 67 goals in 67 games since he joined Dortmund…

Haaland is lethal in the air ?? pic.twitter.com/T3bTtGrtml — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 19, 2021

United would surely love a lethal goal-poacher like this to come in as a long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.