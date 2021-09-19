Hulk announces he’s expecting a baby with his ex-wife’s niece

Former Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg star Hulk has announced that he is expecting a baby with his current partner, who happens to be his ex-wife’s niece.

The Brazilian notably left his first wife to be with her niece, and it seems the pair are indeed very happy together as they posted their big news today on Instagram.

Hulk was with his wife Iran Angelo for 12 years before leaving her in 2019, and he has three other children from his past relationship.

It’s certainly raised one or two eyebrows that Hulk has ended up getting together with someone who would’ve at one point called him “uncle”, though some media reports have suggested they’re related, which is not accurate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Givanildo V. De Sousa- Hulk (@hulkparaiba)

Hulk was a big name during his Porto days, but never quite managed to perform consistently enough at the highest level to earn a move to a bigger club.

The 35-year-old has had a spell in China and is now back in his native Brazil with Atletico Mineiro.