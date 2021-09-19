Sunday morning brought the awful news that former West Ham, Chelsea and Tottenham striker, Jimmy Greaves, had passed away.

Greaves had been in ill health for some while, and his death saw an outpouring of grief on social media from football supporters everywhere.

Long before the likes of Alan Shearer, Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were setting the benchmark, Greaves was breaking all manner of scoring records, and he still holds the all-time top scorer accolade for the English top-flight with 357 goals.

He was, arguably, the greatest striker that England has ever produced, and his prowess also extended to the international stage too.

MORE: Liverpool written off

On Sunday afternoon, the last of his professional clubs, West Ham, take on Manchester United in what is almost always and English football classic.

Minute’s applause and teams will wear black armbands in honour of Jimmy Greaves @WestHam today. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 19, 2021

Both teams will be wearing black armbands and there will be a minute’s applause before the start of the match for the Hammers faithful to honour one of their own.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Cristiano Ronaldo looks fired up as he delivers pre-match pep talk to Man Utd team-mates ‘The side I would’ve selected’ – These West Ham fans are delighted by David Moyes’ XI to face Man United “Make it make sense” – These Man United fans baffled by one major selection call vs West Ham

It’s sure to add an emotional edge to a pulsating encounter.