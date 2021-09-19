Forgotten Manchester United ace Phil Jones has slammed the keyboard warriors sending him abuse, insisting that he knows he’ll have the last laugh.

The 29-year-old has completely fallen out of the first-team picture at Man Utd in recent times and is now considered something of a figure of fun by most football fans.

This is despite Jones initially looking like a hugely promising young talent when he first moved to Old Trafford from Blackburn Rovers back in the summer of 2011.

Jones made a great start to life at United under Sir Alex Ferguson, who tipped the England international to become one of the club’s all-time greats.

Things certainly haven’t worked out that way for Jones, who hasn’t made a single appearance for the Red Devils this season, and who only played eight matches in all competitions last term.

It looks like a long way back into the team for Jones, but the player himself has sent a clear message to those who mock and abuse him.

“Every footballer has a tag and unfortunately mine is, ‘Let’s have a laugh at him’,” Jones told the Times.

“But — and I say this in the nicest possible way — I know who’ll have the last laugh.

“I’m proud of my career and when it finishes and I’m enjoying my life — and by the way I’m super fortunate that I’ll be able to do that, because footballers are fortunate — [the keyboard warriors] will still be in their mum’s spare bedroom, sipping Diet Pepsi that’s flat, eating a Pot Noodle, sitting in their boxers, tweeting.”

Fair play to Jones for putting the haters in their place!