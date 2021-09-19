Man United ace aims hilarious dig at keyboard warriors abusing him from “their mum’s spare bedroom”

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Forgotten Manchester United ace Phil Jones has slammed the keyboard warriors sending him abuse, insisting that he knows he’ll have the last laugh.

The 29-year-old has completely fallen out of the first-team picture at Man Utd in recent times and is now considered something of a figure of fun by most football fans.

This is despite Jones initially looking like a hugely promising young talent when he first moved to Old Trafford from Blackburn Rovers back in the summer of 2011.

Jones made a great start to life at United under Sir Alex Ferguson, who tipped the England international to become one of the club’s all-time greats.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Stan Collymore makes impassioned plea to Jurgen Klopp to ‘please play’ marginalised Liverpool star
England legend Jimmy Greaves passes away aged 81
Video: Jordan Henderson spared Collymore’s wrath as he cites lack of mobility in Liverpool midfield

Things certainly haven’t worked out that way for Jones, who hasn’t made a single appearance for the Red Devils this season, and who only played eight matches in all competitions last term.

It looks like a long way back into the team for Jones, but the player himself has sent a clear message to those who mock and abuse him.

“Every footballer has a tag and unfortunately mine is, ‘Let’s have a laugh at him’,” Jones told the Times.

MORE: Man Utd fan-favourite considering surprise January exit

“But — and I say this in the nicest possible way — I know who’ll have the last laugh.

“I’m proud of my career and when it finishes and I’m enjoying my life — and by the way I’m super fortunate that I’ll be able to do that, because footballers are fortunate — [the keyboard warriors] will still be in their mum’s spare bedroom, sipping Diet Pepsi that’s flat, eating a Pot Noodle, sitting in their boxers, tweeting.”

Fair play to Jones for putting the haters in their place!

More Stories Phil Jones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.