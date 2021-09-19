Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace was hard-fought at times but ultimately well-deserved, though former Red, Stan Collymore, cited a lack of mobility in the host’s midfield across the 90 minutes.

Captain, Jordan Henderson, was spared Collymore’s wrath, though the ex-Premier League striker was concerned by the fact that the south Londoners appeared to have won a lot of second balls, and, by inference, were more up for the battle and when things got a little scrappy in that area of the pitch.

Perhaps some food for thought for Jurgen Klopp.