Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace was hard-fought at times but ultimately well-deserved, though former Red, Stan Collymore, cited a lack of mobility in the host’s midfield across the 90 minutes.
Captain, Jordan Henderson, was spared Collymore’s wrath, though the ex-Premier League striker was concerned by the fact that the south Londoners appeared to have won a lot of second balls, and, by inference, were more up for the battle and when things got a little scrappy in that area of the pitch.
Perhaps some food for thought for Jurgen Klopp.
??”In the Premier League you have to address first balls, second balls – it’s a bit of a scrap, a bit of a battle and I think that sometimes Crystal Palace won that area.”@StanCollymore on #LFC‘s mobility concerns in midfield ? pic.twitter.com/CS9nvZJAjD
