Video: N’Golo Kante scores from long range to make it 2-0 to Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
N’Golo Kante has scored a long-range deflected effort to double Chelsea’s lead against Tottenham this afternoon.

The France international was brought on as a substitute in the second half as Thomas Tuchel’s tactics once again make the difference in a big game.

It was a flat first half from Chelsea, but they’re now firmly in control of this match as goals from Thiago Silva and Kante have put Tottenham in a difficult position.

Watch below for Kante’s strike, which did, admittedly, get a very big deflection on its way in, with Spurs no doubt cursing their luck on this one…

Kante isn’t known for his goals, and even when he does score them, they’re not usually the prettiest, but he won’t care!

