Video: N’Golo Kante scores from long range to make it 2-0 to Chelsea vs Tottenham

N’Golo Kante has scored a long-range deflected effort to double Chelsea’s lead against Tottenham this afternoon.

The France international was brought on as a substitute in the second half as Thomas Tuchel’s tactics once again make the difference in a big game.

It was a flat first half from Chelsea, but they’re now firmly in control of this match as goals from Thiago Silva and Kante have put Tottenham in a difficult position.

Watch below for Kante’s strike, which did, admittedly, get a very big deflection on its way in, with Spurs no doubt cursing their luck on this one…

Kante goal for Chelsea against Tottenham pic.twitter.com/2XaZa19vGh — Live News For All (@LiveNewsForAll_) September 19, 2021

Kante isn’t known for his goals, and even when he does score them, they’re not usually the prettiest, but he won’t care!