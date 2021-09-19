Although the fixture against Granada on Monday night isn’t a must win for Barcelona, it’s an important one for manager, Ronald Koeman, if recent rumours are to be believed.

The Dutchman has quickly become a divisive figure after crossing swords on more than one occasion with president, Joan Laporta, and with three games inside a week, Koeman’s immediate future could hinge on how well he does over the next seven days.

His cause hasn’t been helped by the huge number of injuries at such an early stage of the campaign.

Pedri, Jordi Alba, Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Sergio Aguero are all ruled out.

Despite this, Koeman is preparing to sacrifice Sergi Roberto against the Andalusians, according to MARCA.

It’s believed that the manager was unhappy with the boos and abuse that the midfielder received when substituted in Barca’s last game, with the supporters clearly having short memories where Roberto is concerned.

Their ire may have been as a result of the player not having announced he had accepted a salary reduction – which he has since believed to have done – but they should really be taking a look at themselves in the mirror.

Does an academy product that will happily play wherever he’s asked for the good of the team, and who has been a vital squad member over the past few seasons, really deserve to be treated in such a way?

Barcelona fans need to be careful what they wish for. Especially at this point.