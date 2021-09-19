Video: Jesse Lingard stuns old club West Ham with late wonder-strike for Man United

Jesse Lingard has scored an absolute screamer for Manchester United against West Ham on his return to the London Stadium.

The England international had a brilliant spell on loan with the Hammers last season, and it was a bit surprising in the end that he didn’t stay there permanently.

Lingard is now back with Man Utd and he’s scored a huge goal in today’s match, cutting inside before unleashing a powerful and accurate effort into the far corner.

See below for Lingard’s goal, which also comes just days after his costly error led to Young Boys scoring a late goal against the Red Devils in the Champions League…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Lingard tried to keep celebrations to a minimum out of respect for West Ham, but you can’t blame him for enjoying this sensational strike!

