Video: Jesse Lingard stuns old club West Ham with late wonder-strike for Man United

Jesse Lingard has scored an absolute screamer for Manchester United against West Ham on his return to the London Stadium.

The England international had a brilliant spell on loan with the Hammers last season, and it was a bit surprising in the end that he didn’t stay there permanently.

Lingard is now back with Man Utd and he’s scored a huge goal in today’s match, cutting inside before unleashing a powerful and accurate effort into the far corner.

See below for Lingard’s goal, which also comes just days after his costly error led to Young Boys scoring a late goal against the Red Devils in the Champions League…

"It is the scenario that #WHUFC fans were dreading!" ? Jesse Lingard breaks West Ham hearts with a late stunner at the London Stadium! ?#WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/ajnXn5psGQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 19, 2021

Jesse Lingard puts Manchester United ahead late against his previous club what a goal ???? #WHUMAN pic.twitter.com/Id4E0Gf2m2 — Nino (@Nino2380) September 19, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Lingard tried to keep celebrations to a minimum out of respect for West Ham, but you can’t blame him for enjoying this sensational strike!