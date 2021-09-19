Jesse Lingard sends message to West Ham fans after scoring winner for Man United

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard thanked the West Ham fans for his warm reception as he returned to the London Stadium this afternoon.

The England international spent last season on loan at the Hammers and enjoyed a superb spell with the east London club, and it was quite surprising in the end when his move didn’t end up being permanent.

Now back at Man Utd, Lingard has had an eventful week, having made a costly error late on in the defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League before scoring a real wonder-goal against his old club to give United the win this afternoon.

After the match, Lingard took to Twitter to tell his old fans “that’s football” and give them a thank-you for the reception they gave him…

That’s football ?? thank you for the warm reception today ?? #Jlingz pic.twitter.com/OjJdIFve3J — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) September 19, 2021

One imagines West Ham fans would still very gladly welcome Lingard back in the future if there’s a chance of doing so.

Still, United fans might well feel more and more that it’s worth keeping hold of this talented player who has really raised his game in the last few months after previously losing his place at Old Trafford.