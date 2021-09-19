When you’re the best football player in the world, it stands to reason that you’re going to be one of the best paid.

Once it was clear that Lionel Messi wasn’t going to be wearing the colours of Barcelona any longer, it became blindingly obvious where the Argentinian would end up, simply because you can count the number of teams which can afford him on the fingers of one hand.

Paris Saint-Germain were the grateful recipients of his services, with French daily, L’Equipe, outlining just how much his ‘free transfer’ will cost the Ligue Un giants.

MARCA report on L’Equipe’s claim – denied by PSG sporting director, Leonardo – that the Argentinian will earn €30m a season for the two years of his contract, and another €40m should he decide to pen a one-year extension.

That’s an eye-watering €110m basic over three years, and doesn’t take into account any bonuses.

An unusual aspect to the deal is that €1m of it will be paid by the club’s cryptocurrency, PSG Fan Token, in surely a world first for a football player.

Though he’s yet to score or have a real impact for his new club, once he gets into his stride, Messi will surely show his team-mates and new employers that he’s worth every penny.

If he’s able to help bring PSG a longed-for Champions League trophy, there are unlikely to be too many dissenting voices regarding how much he earns.