With Pep Guardiola having signed Jack Grealish for Manchester City in the summer for a British transfer record fee of £100m, and England captain, Harry Kane, also sought to bolster the front line, there were always going to be fall guys at the Etihad Stadium.

Never one to stand still in terms of his squad development, Pep clearly comes from the school of thought that the best time to improve your team is when they’re almost at their best, rather than when they’ve had a dip.

Making the best even better isn’t easy of course, but it’s a sign of just how good a coach the Catalan is, that he continues to set the bar.

One player who’ll not be too enamoured by City’s start to the 2021/22 campaign is Raheem Sterling.

A player who was a mainstay in the starting XI before the beginning of the current season, Sterling has dropped down the pecking order with Grealish’s arrival, and is likely to accept a move away if his playing time doesn’t increase in the short term.

Barcelona are aware of the player’s situation, and according to Sport, cited by 90min, they are willing to try again for the England striker in January, as they look to beef up their own front line.

The Catalans could certainly do with a player that is direct, quick and scores his fare share, though whether their own situation will have changed before the start of next year – with reports continuing to suggest Ronald Koeman will be sacked imminently – is anyone’s guess.