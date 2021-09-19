“Make it make sense” – These Man United fans baffled by one major selection call vs West Ham

Manchester United fans are not happy to see summer signing Jadon Sancho having to make do with a place on the bench against West Ham today.

The Red Devils have started with Paul Pogba in a wide role, with Scott McTominay back in action to partner Fred in central midfield, while in-form attacking duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood keep their place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

In fairness, that’s a lot of attacking talent for United to choose from, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that Sancho isn’t starting every game, even if he looked an exciting addition from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

MORE: Man Utd star offered to Barcelona

Many Man Utd supporters, however, are worried at how quickly Solskjaer seems to have benched Sancho, given that someone like Fred continues to keep his place in the team even though he’s had a poor start to the season.

See below for some of the Twitter reaction to today’s United team news ahead of their away game against West Ham…

Of course, if Sancho comes off the bench and makes an impact, it might mean that Solskjaer’s plan worked out pretty well, even if some fans will just feel it shows he should’ve started in the first place.

For the time being, United fans will just have to hope the likes of Pogba, Greenwood and Ronaldo can do the business.

  1. Ole back on safe mood with MacFred. Let’s be honest, that is the most stable midfield combo we have currently; expecially on tricky away fixtures.

    Reply

