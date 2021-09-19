Manchester United fans are not happy to see summer signing Jadon Sancho having to make do with a place on the bench against West Ham today.

The Red Devils have started with Paul Pogba in a wide role, with Scott McTominay back in action to partner Fred in central midfield, while in-form attacking duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood keep their place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

In fairness, that’s a lot of attacking talent for United to choose from, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that Sancho isn’t starting every game, even if he looked an exciting addition from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Many Man Utd supporters, however, are worried at how quickly Solskjaer seems to have benched Sancho, given that someone like Fred continues to keep his place in the team even though he’s had a poor start to the season.

See below for some of the Twitter reaction to today’s United team news ahead of their away game against West Ham…

HOW DOES FRED GET INTO THE LINEUP WEEK IN WEEK OUT? SANCHO HAS ONE BAD GAME AND IS DROPPED? MAKE IT MAKE SENSE OLE????!??? — David Ethan Mathews (@david16ethans) September 19, 2021

Sancho to be the next Van de Beek ? — Hultaman (@HultamanUTD) September 19, 2021

We didn’t sign him for him to sit on the bench, should have went matic pogba 6/8 and sancho Ronaldo Greenwood — Henrik (@HenkGIav) September 19, 2021

Are we really dropping Sancho for this McFred BS again ????? https://t.co/SCIHZyd0zE pic.twitter.com/Eg64jiFUO5 — Neo Malefane (@neomalefane95) September 19, 2021

Ole is a coward, doesn’t play football that suits Sancho and VDB. VDB should go in Jan and save his chance of playing at the WC — The Singh In The North (@manvir_12) September 19, 2021

so united bought Sancho so that Donny doesnt feel alone in bench — L (@RanjetReece) September 19, 2021

Paying 75million for sancho n put on the bench ???? Joke. N McFred start? I’m not suprise. I just don’t want to see Fred start that’s all. — ???????? ??????? (@SonOfABitchAss_) September 19, 2021

But not so glad to see Sancho on bench — Sai Pisipati (@SaiPisipati) September 19, 2021

McFred playing means we have to bench Sancho because Pogba is on the left. At this stage it’s just a comedy show, the guy is clueless https://t.co/6IzczM0rql — bu17key (@bu17keynew) September 19, 2021

Of course, if Sancho comes off the bench and makes an impact, it might mean that Solskjaer’s plan worked out pretty well, even if some fans will just feel it shows he should’ve started in the first place.

For the time being, United fans will just have to hope the likes of Pogba, Greenwood and Ronaldo can do the business.