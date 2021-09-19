Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign highly-rated Bundesliga starlet Jude Bellingham.

According to reports from the Sun, United have overtaken historic rivals Liverpool in the race for the 18-year-old’s signature.

England international Bellingham was linked earlier this week with an £80m move from the Bundesliga to Anfield by the Daily Star, but the Red Devils seem intent to scupper those plans.

Bellingham rose to prominence during his time at Birmingham City in the Championship during the 2019/20 season, before German club Borussia Dortmund took notice of the then 16-year-old’s talents.

During his first season with the Bundesliga outfit, Bellingham made 46 appearances overall, scoring and assisting four times each. One of his most prominent performances of last season came in the Champions League quarter-final, where he performed admirably against English Champions Manchester City, even going so far as to score a goal in the second leg.

Bellingham has also been in fine form this season for his club side, playing in every fixture of the season so far while chipping in with two goals and four assists.

Should his form continue, it would be very difficult for Dortmund to hold onto him in the coming summer, with a host of English clubs monitoring the situation including Manchester City and Chelsea, according to the Sun.

And seeing as Manchester United are in desperate need of a top-class central midfielder, any potential bid likely can’t come quick enough.