Manchester United players rush to celebrate with David de Gea after penalty heroics

West Ham United were denied a last-minute equalizer as David de Gea pulled off a stunning 94th-minute penalty save to give Manchester United the victory.

Straight after the final whistle, Man Utd players surrounded De Gea to celebrate with him as he proved their hero at the London Stadium.

De Gea pulled off a save to his left-hand side that kept Mark Noble’s spot-kick out and give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side an important three points when it looked like they were about to throw the game away.

Incredible last minute scenes at the London Stadium! ? pic.twitter.com/G4P1jv9F7e — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 19, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Noble has a great record from the spot, before today scoring 27 from 31 taken, so the decision to bring on the club’s recognised taker made sense.

De Gea himself does not have the best record in saving penalties, conceding a staggering 40 penalties in a row before denying Noble, his first penalty save since 2014.

With that result, Manchester United move back to joint top of the Premier League, level with Liverpool on points two behind on goal difference.

The two sides will complete a doubleheader against each other on Wednesday, as they face off at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.