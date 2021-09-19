Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued his verdict on David De Gea after the Spaniard’s heroics in Manchester United’s win over West Ham.

De Gea produced an impressive penalty save five minutes into stoppage time, denying Mark Noble to protect a 2-1 lead for United.

The Spaniard has been heavily criticised for his ability to save penalties, failing to save any of Villarreal’s 11 spotkicks in last season’s Europa League final.

But he had no trouble palming away the Noble penalty at the death with the pressure on.

And manager Solskjaer has praised the stopper for his late heroics.

“You know he’s a top keeper, everyone loves having him behind them,” he said, as cited by the club’s official website.

“He’s come back focused, really determined, with a desire to show who he is. It’s his 11th season and we’ve never stopped believing in him, and it’s important that he also knows that.

“He came in pre-season and said: ‘I know I’m supposed to be rested but I want to come back early’ and that just shows his determination.”

De Gea came into this season with doubts over his future on the back of last season.

The Spaniard started the season as the Premier League number one, with Dean Henderson starting in cup competition, but after returning from Spain following personal issues, he found himself playing the role of cup keeper.

This season, however, he has reclaimed the number one spot and he is not disappointing, playing a key role in United’s solid start to the season.