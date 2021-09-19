Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side should have two penalties during their dramatic win over West Ham.

Manchester United claimed a dramatic win at the London Stadium, Jesse Lingard scoring against his former loan club in the 89th minute before David De Gea saved a 95th minute Mark Noble penalty.

The win felt like a significant one for the Reds who overcame a resolute West Ham side away from home to move level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

But United boss Solskjaer still wasn’t particularly happy after the game, complaining that his side should have had two penalties.

He told Sky Sports after the game: “The first and the last [of three appeals] were stonewall pens. You can’t argue with that. Hopefully it won’t be “Cristiano’s never going to get a penalty.”

Solskjaer might not be happy, but ultimately, this is why VAR was brought into the Premier League.

We do, of course, see some bad decisions, but the point of VAR was to reduce or even eliminate obvious errors, and so it’s difficult to agree that those penalty incidents were indeed ‘stonewall’.