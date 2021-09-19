Manchester United defender Phil Jones has revealed an inspirational talk he had recently with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 29-year-old has endured a bit of a nightmare at Old Trafford in recent times, having completely fallen out of favour after some issues with injuries, which affected his fitness and confidence.

Jones was once regarded as one of the next big things in English football, with the former Blackburn man really shining when he joined the Red Devils as a youngster back in 2011.

Ferguson notably tipped Jones to become one of the best players in Man Utd’s history, but it hasn’t worked out that way for him at all.

Still, Jones has revealed he recently spoke to Ferguson again and he gave his confidence a real boost as he reminded him of some of his strong displays against Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid in 2013.

“He was just unbelievable for me. I went to the premiere of his film with a few players and he came over, we shook hands and then out of the blue he said, ‘Hey, you were f***ing terrific against Real Madrid away [in 2013]. F***ing marking Ronaldo.’ It just gave me so much confidence,” Jones said.

“To be honest, I didn’t even watch his premiere, I was just sitting there thinking about his comment, thinking, ‘He remembers it . . . someone of his magnitude remembers that.’”