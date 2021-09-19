The agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly been in contact with Barcelona over a potential transfer deal involving his client.

The France international is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils and if he doesn’t renew soon then one imagines that speculation over his future will only increase further in the weeks and months ahead.

Pogba is a top talent on his day, even if he’s had a slightly inconsistent spell at Man Utd, so it’s not too surprising to see Todo Fichajes report that his agent Mino Raiola has held some initial talks with a big name like Barcelona.

The report states that Barca should be in a stronger financial situation by next season, so affording a high-profile signing like Pogba should be more realistic for them, especially as he wouldn’t command a transfer fee.

After a mixed five years at Old Trafford, it might make sense for Pogba to try a new challenge in order to revive his career, with the style of football at Barcelona looking ideal for the way he plays the game.

The physicality and energy required in the Premier League has never quite looked the best fit for Pogba, whose flair and technical ability might be better suited to La Liga, or indeed Serie A, where he looked far more convincing in his time as a Juventus player.