Report: Wolves again to withhold ace from national team duty in October

The October World Cup qualifiers for the tournament next year in Qatar will resume, and the questions regarding Premier League players heading to Latin America are once again a question.

AS reports Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raúl Jiménez will again not be present with the Mexico national team for its CONCACAF’s World Cup qualifiers next month.

With players needing to quarantine for ten days following a return from a country that the UK has on its red list, it results in the English side losing him for a fixture or two.

Furthermore, with Wolves off to a terrible start to the Premier League season, they could ill afford to lose the 30-year-old for a match or two as they hope to get their 2021-22 campaign back on the rails.

It will be interesting to see whether the Mexican Football Federation decides to sanction Wolves if they don’t allow the player to leave for international duty this time around as the FMF chose to play nice and waived that right from FIFA.