West Ham coach Kevin Nolan has made it clear he doesn’t think the club should sell Declan Rice, even for £100million.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in the game, and it’s clear he’d fit in at most top six clubs, as well as other major European giants.

Still, Rice will not come cheap for the likes of Manchester United, who have been strongly linked with an interest by the Independent, and who would no doubt love a player of his calibre to come in as an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Fred and Nemanja Matic.

Nolan will not be one of the main decision-makers at West Ham, but his comments may well reflect what others at the club think, and it’s clear he holds Rice in very high regard indeed.

Speaking to on the Football Daily show on the BBC, Nolan was adamant that he wouldn’t even let Rice go for a fee as high as £100m, which perhaps gives the Red Devils an idea of the kind of money they might have to end up paying for the 22-year-old.

When you’re in the room with Declan Rice, you know you’re in the room with Declan Rice, but he doesn’t make you feel uneasy. He’s one of those kids who wants to learn, wants to get better, always willing to take advice on, always willing to try and get better and want to get better,” Nolan said.

“The biggest thing for me as a coach is he listens to me, he respects me for what I’ve done, but I feel that this lad can go on and I feel he’s already done more than I have in terms of England appearances, being in Europe and things like that.

“He’s going to keep going because his athleticism. He trains every day, he wants to train every day, he can hit it from one side of the pitch [to the other] with his right foot or his left foot. He can run with the ball, he’s got everything that you could possibly wish for as a footballer and plus he’s got a good footballing brain where he’s now learning for West Ham, and he’s done it with England, he’s now learning how to control games.

“When you watch him play, he just seems in control of everything. For me, he’s going to get better. Putting a price tag on him, I wouldn’t sell him for £100m.”