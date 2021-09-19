Long before the likes of Ian Rush, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, amongst others, were scoring goals for fun in the English top-flight, Jimmy Greaves was blazing a trail for Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham.

Even now, some 50 years after he last kicked a ball in the old First Division, his 357 goals remains a record.

To give some perspective to those who weren’t around to appreciated Greaves in his pomp, Shearer, often recognised as the greatest top-flight striker there has been, is way back on 283 goals.

Moreover, the former Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle United striker’s haul came in an 18 year period, whilst Greaves plundered his in just 14 and a half years (taking into account a six-month spell at AC Milan).

Greaves was an icon for a generation of football fans who knew that goals were guaranteed whenever he played, and he scored on debut for every club he played for including the England national team, whom he ended up notching 44 goals in 57 appearances for.

After his career had finished, he formed an iconic double act with former Liverpool star, Ian St. John.

‘Saint and Greavsie’ was a Saturday lunchtime magazine show that was essential viewing for the football loving public each weekend.

More Stories / Latest News “Such an underrated talent” – Liverpool star up there with Man Utd & Arsenal legends, says ex-Red Manchester United move into pole position for wonderkid transfer Video: Stan Collymore gives legitimate reason why he thinks Liverpool could win the Premier League

Arguably, the format and the topics discussed therein, marked it out as a forerunner to the entertainment the likes of Sky and BT Sport routinely flood our screens with today.

RIP Jimmy Greaves. You will be missed.