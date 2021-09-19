This coming week could end up being one of the most important in Ronald Koeman’s career, with the Barcelona coach coming under increased pressure because of his outspoken character and the poor performances of his team.

It’s believed that unless the Dutchman convinces over the next seven days in games against Granada, Cadiz and Levante, president Joan Laporta could well wield the axe.

That’s something that would appear to find favour with Man City manager, and Koeman’s former Barcelona Dream Team colleague, Pep Guardiola.

According to El Nacional and cited by the Mirror, Guardiola has endorsed Erik ten Hag as his replacement.

That’s an opinion that will surely be shared by the club’s supporters who are at the end of their tether with the way in which Koeman sets up his Barca side.

The Catalan faithful are used to swashbuckling, attacking football, much like Guardiola is overseeing at City at present.

It’s unclear if the Dutchman is aware of his ex-team-mate’s opinion, but given his own headstrong way of dealing with things, it’s unlikely to faze him.

Whether he has enough about him to turn things around at Camp Nou will be seen over the next week or so.