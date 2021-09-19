Cristiano Ronaldo has made a blistering start to life back at Manchester United, scoring four goals in his first three games back at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international returned to Man Utd from Juventus this summer, and it’s clear he means business as he quickly establishes himself as one of the most lethal goal-scorers in the Premier League again.

Ronaldo now has three league goals to his name for the Red Devils, having hit a brace on his second debut against Newcastle before also finding the back of the net again today away to West Ham.

This means Ronaldo has already matched the goal numbers of recent United flops Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez, with those big names only managing three league goals for the club as they totally failed to live up to expectations.

Sanchez scored his three league goals in 32 appearances for United, while Di Maria’s came in 27 league matches.

The no.7 shirt has seemed cursed since Ronaldo left MUFC for Real Madrid at the end of his first spell in 2009, so the club’s fans will be glad he’s now back and making this number great again!