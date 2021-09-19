Video: Cristiano Ronaldo looks fired up as he delivers pre-match pep talk to Man Utd team-mates

Cristiano Ronaldo looks like he means business ahead of Manchester United’s game with West Ham today.

The Portugal international sealed an emotional late move back to Man Utd towards the end of the summer transfer window, and he’s started his second spell in fine form with three goals in his opening two appearances.

Ronaldo will now hope to make an impact against West Ham today, and he could be seen looking fired up and delivering pep talks to some of his team-mates in the pre-match warm-up at the London Stadium.

See below for a clip of Ronaldo as he gets in the mood for this afternoon’s clash with the Hammers…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Ronaldo is not only a world class player, but at the age of 36 after the remarkable career he’s had, he’ll have been signed for his leadership qualities as well, which seem to be on display here.

