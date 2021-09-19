Roy Keane has given a glowing verdict on Manchester United’s attack after their win over West Ham.

United claimed a dramatic win over the Hammers at the London Stadium on Saturday, scoring in the 89th minute to take the lead through former West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard.

West Ham then won a penalty in the 95th minute and David De Gea saved it to secure all three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

But it’s the front line that has impressed club legend Keane, with the Reds having scored six goals in their last two Premier League outings.

“Every time you watch Man United, every time they go forward they look like they can score goals,” said Keane, as cited by the official club site.

“They’ve got so many goals in them.

“We’ve seen it in the last few games, the guy [Ronaldo] can score goals for fun. It’s great to have someone in your team that gives you that guarantee.”

Manchester United certainly do have one of the most dangerous frontlines in the division with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has already scored four goals in three games.

Jadon Sancho is also an added threat following his summer arrival, while the likes of Mason Greenwood and Jesse Lingard are also proving dangerous with Marcus Rashford still to return.

It’s proven in the goal-scoring charts, too, with United scoring more than the rest of the division so far this season, managing 13 goals and outscoring Chelsea and Liverpool by one.