Video: Antonio Rudiger caps strong performance for Chelsea to make 3-0 vs Spurs

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger scored to make it 3-0 to the Blues as they strolled to a comfortable away win over Tottenham this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel’s side didn’t start too well with the game tied 0-0 at the break, but in the second period the visitors totally dominated the game.

Thiago Silva opened the scoring before N’Golo Kante’s deflected effort made it 2-0 shortly afterwards, and then Rudiger pounced for a late third as the west London giants continued to show why they’re one of the big title favourites this season…

Rudiger has been a much-improved player for Chelsea this season and the Germany international will no doubt be a tempting target for top clubs across Europe as he heads towards the end of his contract.