Former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Michael Thomas has heaped praise on Mohamed Salah after his remarkable impact at Anfield, insisting he’s not far away from being right up there with the all-time Premier League greats.

The Egypt international recently scored his 100th Premier League goal, becoming the fifth fastest player to reach that milestone, and Thomas is a huge admirer of what the Reds forward has brought to the club.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Thomas discussed how Salah compares to returning Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as fellow former Arsenal hero Thierry Henry.

“Salah is such an underrated talent by many of supporters. He has been nothing short of immense since joining Liverpool,” Thomas said.

“I would love for him to sign a contract extension and see out his prime years with the club.

“In terms of his goal involvement and pushing the club to a first league title in may years, he must be in the top 10 players to ever play in the Premier League!”

Thomas insists Gunners great Henry is still the best, though Ronaldo could push his way up if he can fire this Man Utd side to the title.

He says, however, that he still views Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea as being ahead of the Red Devils, even with Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo is an absolutely amazing player, but United favourites? No. I still put Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea above them purely due to squad balance,” Thomas said. “United still lack that commanding player in the middle.”

He added: “Thierry Henry is without doubt at the top of the list! His impact on Arsenal, and on the Premier League as a whole, is unrivalled.

“Ronaldo is probably in the top three ever but not purely for his Premier League greatness. If he does lead United to the title this season then I may have to re-evaluate.”