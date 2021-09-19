Football pundit Graeme Souness has revealed he has been a vegan for three years during Sky Sports coverage of Sunday’s Premier League games.

The former Liverpool man, along with Roy Keane and Micah Richards, were asked what they do to help the environment as part of Sky’s #GameZero which is footballs first net-zero carbon football game.

Souness explained that he has chosen to be Vegan because he cares deeply for animal welfare.

Fellow pundits Keane and Richards also said what they do to help the environment. Keane said simply that he enjoys going on walks, while his counterpart Richards, said he drives an electric car.

Some Twitter users have understandably been shocked by this revelation.

One user said: “Souness being vegan is baffling.”

While another user said: “So Graeme Souness is a vegan, eh? That’s unexpected.”

Souness, made a career playing football in the old First Division where he was a key player in the dominant Liverpool side of the late 1970s early 1980s, playing between 1977 and 1984 and winning five league titles and three European Cups.