After Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, a result which sent the Reds to the top of the table, former striker, Stan Collymore, issued a plea to Jurgen Klopp.

Since joining the Merseyside outfit, Naby Keita has flattered to deceive at times, but it’s clear that Collymore believes that if he’s given a decent enough run of games, the player’s true abilities will come to the fore.

His wonderful volley was a super bookend to the match against the Eagles.