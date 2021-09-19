After Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, a result which sent the Reds to the top of the table, former striker, Stan Collymore, issued a plea to Jurgen Klopp.
Since joining the Merseyside outfit, Naby Keita has flattered to deceive at times, but it’s clear that Collymore believes that if he’s given a decent enough run of games, the player’s true abilities will come to the fore.
His wonderful volley was a super bookend to the match against the Eagles.
??”Jurgen, please play him [Keita], give him 6-10 games and I think that Liverpool will seriously benefit from this kid this season.”@StanCollymore on the value Naby Keita adds to #LFC ?? pic.twitter.com/14XuR91u1Y
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 18, 2021