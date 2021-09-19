There’s a reason why Liverpool are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League at present, and it has to do with the way their strikers have started the season.

All three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have been on target, and former Red, Stan Collymore, was quick to point out how much more potent the trio have been compared to the strikers at Man City and elsewhere.

MORE: Liverpool written off

Between them, 10 goals have been scored in the Premier League, whereas City’s front men have managed just two and Man Utd and Chelsea are only marginally better with four from their strikers.

Collymore believes if that continues, Liverpool could end up walking the Premier League this season.