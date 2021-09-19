Chelsea are reportedly ready to accelerate their plans to seal the transfer of exciting young Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 21-year-old looks a huge prospect after impressing in Ligue 1, and it seems clear he has a big future in the game and will surely soon be on his way to a bigger club.

Chelsea now seem to be one of the main sides in for him, with the Blues supposedly ready to step up their interest with a ‘tempting’ offer for him, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The west London giants might well feel they could do with looking at someone like Tchouameni as a long-term successor to N’Golo Kante, who has had his injury troubles in recent times.

While there’s no doubt Kante played a huge role in the club’s Champions League success last season, it might be sensible to think about replacing him soon, as he’s now 30 years of age and might not be able to play with the kind of intensity he’s renowned for for much longer.

Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are different types of midfielder, while Saul is only at Stamford Bridge on loan for the time being, so Tchouameni makes sense as a long-term addition to strengthen an important area of Thomas Tuchel’s squad.