Thiago Silva has put Chelsea ahead in their London derby with Tottenham this afternoon.

The Blues are on track to continue their fine start to the season thanks to the experienced defender’s goal just after half-time.

Silva was already having an excellent game, putting in a stand-out performance for his defensive work against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

He then popped up with a potentially decisive contribution at the other end of the pitch, scoring with an inch-perfect header following a Marcos Alonso corner.

You can see the goal on the video below, courtesy of Sky Sports.

“It’s a brilliant header!” ? Thiago Silva gives #CFC the lead with a thumping effort from a corner!#GameZero pic.twitter.com/wqOCoU1AkF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 19, 2021

A win today for Chelsea would take them level on points with Liverpool and Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table.

The Blues then face potential title rivals Manchester City in another key clash next weekend.